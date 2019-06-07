Where to Score Great Deals On National Donut Day

By Jason Goldstein

It's the most wonderful time of the year ... no, we're not talking about Christmas. It's National Doughnut Day! (Friday, June 7th)

Here are all the amazing doughnut deals we found so you can Nom Nom all day and save some bucks too!

New Jersey

DUCK DONUTS: Customers can get a free bare, powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar donut at Duck Donuts on National Doughnut Day. The deal is in-store only, and no purchase is necessary. https://www.duckdonuts.com/

PURPLE GLAZE DONUTS in ASBURY PARK: offering a free donut with any purchase http://www.purpleglazedonuts.com/

MAIN STREET DONUTS in BELMAR: offering a FREE chocolate glaze vanilla donut topped with rainbow sprinkles with every purchase https://www.mainstdonuts.com/

TOP THAT! DONUTS in POINT PLEASANT: Free donut for children 10 and under

New York City

DOUGHNUT PLANT: offering a free doughnut with every purchase, while supplies last. Free doughnut options include cake and yeast versions of the Mini Carnival Sprinkle doughnuts, and most of the regular menu items. Seasonal specials will be the coconut lime and strawberry doughnuts. https://www.doughnutplant.com/

IRVING FARM: New York is offering $1 off Du’s Doughnuts (or any other pastry) with a purchase of a beverage. https://irvingfarm.com/

ZARO’S FAMILY BAKERY: celebrating with $0.99 doughnuts, available all day while supplies last. https://www.zaro.com/

Long Island

EAST MAIN AND MAIN: The first 100 customers will receive a FREE mini donut https://www.eastmainandmain.com/home

DOUGHOLOGY: Enjoy our special offer of a free simple donut (glazed, powdered, cinnamon sugar or confetti) with the purchase of any size hot coffee, tea or cold brew. https://www.doughologydonuts.com/

West Chester

HOT DIPPITY DONUTS: will be open June 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in celebration of National Doughnut Day. Tthe shop will have a buy six, get six free promotion. Hot Dippity features 20 different glazes and toppings, all made custom to your order. http://www.hotdippitydonuts.com/

GENERAL PROMOTIONS

DUNKIN: get a free donut when you purchase a beverage

KRISPY KREME: free donut with no purchase necessary to those who come into their stores

WALMART: 4,000 Walmart stores across America will be giving away free glazed donuts on Friday, doling out 1.2 million in total.