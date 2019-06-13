Flying Car

Uber Begins Plans For Flying Taxis

Uber is ready to get us off the roads and into the sky!

Sitting in traffic is about to be a thing of the past. UBER is ready to get us off the roads and into the sky. Uber just started testing a helicopter program in New York where you can catch a quick flight from Manhattan to JFK for around $200.

The flying cars are expected to roll out over the next few years.

