'Top Gun 2: Maverick' Now Has A Trailer And It's Everything You Hoped For

Video of Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2020) - Paramount Pictures

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is back in the cockpit, this time swapping his U.S. Navy F-14 Tomcat for an F-18 Hornet and carrying the "Captain" rank.

Why is he just a Captain after all this time has passed? "That's one of life's mysteries," Mav explains.

The sequel 34 years in the making is directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger with its screenplay written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ directly follows-up 1986's Top Gun and sees the return of not only Tom Cruise, but "Iceman" Val Kilmer as well, along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

Maverick is the new flight instructor at the Top Gun school and guides the son of his fallen best friend and RIO, "Goose," to become a pilot just like his dad was.

Honestly, just watch the trailer up above about 30 times like we just did --- get ready to feel the need... fir speed!

'Top Gun 2: Maverick' is scheduled for release in summer 2020.