Watch Justin Bieber Play Basketball and Sing After his Car Breaks Down

Justin Bieber is back to entertaining the internet after having car trouble... and we all know how long it takes for help to actually show up. While waiting to get back on the road after his car broke down in an LA neighborhood, the singer decided to make some new friends.

The Biebs seems refreshed and in great spirits after his recent engagement and new haircut. In a sort of good-natured hazing to the neighborhood, people had him show off everything from his athleticism to his vocal talents.

Bieber responds by effortlessly delivering flawless singing and even throwing some claps in between a series of push-ups. Absolute show off! We get it, you’re amazing!

Watch the megastar do normal people things in our favorite series of videos ever (Warning: contains some NSFW language).