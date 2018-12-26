Twenty One Pilot’s Josh Dun Gets Engaged to Debby Ryan

After trying to at least kind of stay off of the internet to spend time with family over the holidays, we’re all scrambling to catch back up with our favs and see what we missed while we were enjoying too many cookies. It turns out, one of the most adorable things ever happened on December 23: Josh Dun and Debby Ryan got engaged.

After years of dating, the incredible power couple is tying the knot.

“He asked me to be his dude forever” actress Debby gushed of the Twenty One Pilots star. “He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest,” she continued in the caption of a stunning Instagram photo taken from a treehouse in New Zealand.

Swipe through the post below to see her happy tears and her super glam yet simple ring: