Travis Scott Surprises Post Malone with Tons of Postmates for “Astroworld Day”

Houston-grown rapper Travis Scott has been celebrating the debut of his recent album with music videos, a festival, a tour, and… an official holiday. His hometown recently declared November 18 “Astroworld Day,” with Mayor Sylvester Turner honoring both Travis’ musical work and his contributions to the city of Houston, TX.

Related: Watch Travis Scott and Drake’s Trippy “SICKO MODE” Video

After curating and headlining the inaugural Astroworld Festival the day before, Travis continued the celebrations straight into “Astroworld Day.” He appeared at Houston’s city hall to speak to a group of high school students about how the former Astroworld theme park inspired him, how he hopes to be able to help the city, and how the kids hold the future.

Thank you, @trvisXX for stopping by city hall the day after your successful #AstroworldFest2018 . Your message to the high school students in the room left a great impression. #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/EePpeNsfiW — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 18, 2018

Along with his inspirational speech, he also got the Rockets' cheerleaders to help him surprise Astroworld Festival headliner Post Malone with his favorite thing: Postmates. After learning Posty has spent over $40,000 on the food delivery service in the past year, Travis decided to Postmates him a ton of Chick-Fil-A.

Watch the exclusive video from Billboard below: