Top 5 Moments of We Can Survive 2018

The 6th annual We Can Survive was one for the books. Along with the stellar line-up of Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, G-Eazy, Charlie Puth, Ella Mai, Marshmello, Tyga, and NF, here are our top five standout moments!

Shawn Mendes and Khalid bring New Meaning to "Youth"

Shawn Mendes and Khalid are a power team that we’re completely obsessed with. The “Youth” singers took the stage together at We Can Survive for a moment that we thought we could only dream about. The emotional song took on a whole new meaning at the concert supporting young women battling breast cancer.

Love how @ShawnMendes and @thegreatKhalid will take any opportunity they can to perform Youth. A powerful song with a powerful message to a powerful audience. Love. #WeCanSurvive--pic.twitter.com/oYgT4pExjA — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) October 21, 2018

Marshmello Speaks

Although Marshmello is silent on his YouTube channel where he teaches viewers how to cook and just generally brings a whole lot of joy, we got the sweet campfire treat to speak. Well… sort of. Keep an eye out for s'more Marshmello content coming soon but, in the meantime, watch him answer Khalid’s most burning question.

Pink Is the New Black

We Can Survive is all about supporting young women battling breast cancer. The artists were more than ready to support the cause, both with their performances and their fashion. From G-Eazy’s pink jacket to Meghan Trainor’s pink hair to Khalid’s We Can Survive T-shirt, pink is the new black.

Meghan Trainor’s Wedding Involves Paper Plates and Bouncy Houses

We got Meghan Trainor to dish on her wedding plans. The “NO EXCUSES” singer revealed to us that she’s over the traditional wedding planning and is taking a stand by having people share paper plates and getting a bouncy house.

Introducing Anthony Russo

G-Eazy has a knack for picking up-and-coming talent, with being on the very early Kehlani support train as just one example of his talent scouting. At We Can Survive, the rapper brought out new artist Anthony Russo for a performance of their track “Rewind.” Keep an eye on this guy, G-Eazy knows how to pick em.