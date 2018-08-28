OneRepublic Search For “Connection” In New Music Video

This video would fit right into an episode of 'Black Mirror'

August 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Onerepublic performs at the Kickoff Village at Civic Center Park

Troy Babbitt, USA TODAY Sports

OneRepublic just released a thought-provoking video for their latest single, “Connection.

The video offers a criticism of the disconnect between having constant communication but no real connections. People in a zombie-like state walk around the transportation hub, completely consumed by their cell phones.

The video, filmed in New York City’s futuristic-looking World Trade Center train station, is reminiscent of a Black Mirror episode. People in the visual are controlled by their reliance on technology and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder is just searching for a real “Connection.”

Watch their deep music video below:

