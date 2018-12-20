Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Continues its Run as the Biggest Modern Holiday Song

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is one of the biggest songs ever, holiday or not. As it does every time people are starting to get in the holiday mood, the song is shooting back up the charts- this time, at an unprecedented speed.

The Christmas classic is reaching new heights this year, earning a No. 6 on the Hot 100 after dominating Billboard’s Holiday Chart with a total of four songs appearing. The 1994 hit entered the Top 10 for the first time in 2017, reaching a previous peak of No. 9 during the holiday season.

Last year, we also found out just how much money the timeless smash hit has racked up during its run. According to a report from The Economist, the song had racked up over $60M in royalties, a number that’s sure to have grown significantly since the 2017 calculation.

