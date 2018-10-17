Jay Z and Beyonce Raise $6 Million towards Cancer Treatment and Research
Bey and Jay continue improving the world
Power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z are making the world a better place, both through their incredible music and their contributions to society on basically every level.
The Carter’s latest charitable act involves the two giving a massive donation that will go towards cancer research and treatment. At City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala in Santa Monica, CA, the couple helped raise more than $6 million for the nonprofit.
It was my pleasure to honor my friend Jon Platt for all the good work he does for The City of Hope. City of Hope makes creating medical miracles its priority in the fight against cancer and life-threatening diseases. If you’d like to help, you can contact them at cityofhope.org.
Beyoncé also took the stage during the event, delivering performances of a number of songs including the very fitting "Halo." Other attendees included Pharrell and Kelly Rowland, former Destiny’s Child member who Beyoncé seems to be teasing an upcoming project with.