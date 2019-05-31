Jared Leto’s Severed Head Has An “Old Town Road” Dance Session

His Met Gala show-stopper is back…

May 31, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Jared Leto attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

Neilson Barnard, Getty

Jared Leto is known for being 30 Seconds to Mars’ lead singer, starring in a bunch of incredible films, and for carrying his severed head.

Leto was quickly dubbed one of the 2019 Met Gala’s best dressed after arriving to the event carrying his own severed head. A vibrant red gown embellished in gems was accompanied by an incredibly lifelike replica of Jared's head that matched the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme flawlessly. The piece, created by a 3D printer, reportedly cost $11,000 to create. As such, he’s not letting this expensive accessory go to waste. 

In a new video shared to Instagram, Jared Leto’s severed head is hopping onto one of the biggest trends. “Im gonna take my head to the Old Town Road...” he joked in the caption of a video showing his head jamming to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”

Leto was clearly enamored with the head as, since the Met Gala, he’s posted five photos with the head. Including this edit of Snoop Dog photoshopped into his outfit.

