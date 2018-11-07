Jack & Jack Announce Debut Album, ‘A Good Friend Is Nice’

The news we've been waiting for!

November 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jack Gilinsky (L) and Jack Johnson attend the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

After years of releasing tracks together, Los Angeles pop duo Jack & Jack is readying for the release of their debut album.

Aside from having the same first name, Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson fit together perfectly for a ton of reasons. Switching from their rap-leaning beginnings to their recent electronic pop releases, Jack & Jack have established a name for themselves on Top 40 radio with the Jonas Blue-assisted “Rise.”

The duo is gearing up for a big 2019 with the announcement of their debut album, A Good Friend Is Nice. The album is due January 11 and will be supported by a massive tour.

Running from February into May, the tour makes stops all across Europe and North America. Click here for a full list of dates.

