Halsey Tells Broken Love Story in “Without Me” Video

Halsey’s new visual for “Without Me” ends with a perfectly fierce twist and we should honestly know to expect nothing less from her at this point.

Related: Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Finish Music Video Saga with “Strangers”

A toxic love story depicts Halsey keeping the relationship afloat with a bad boy who fans have noted looks vaguely similar to on-again, off-again boo G-Eazy.

The short-film like video shows her love interest depending on her to continuously get him out of trouble, flashing between moments of bliss that only temporarily make up for his dangerous behavior. After realizing she’s been blinded by love, Halsey breaks free.

Watch the video and its empowering ending below: