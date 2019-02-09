GRAMMY Awards: Unlikely Duo Zhavia Ward and George Clinton Interview Each Other

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards are celebrating everyone from industry legends to up-and-comers making huge debuts. While we make our predictions for who’ll win at the Sunday night awards show, we’re trying to find more ways to create similar crossovers.

Backstage at the GRAMMYs, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Funk icon George Clinton stole the scene with his stuffed monkey and a stunning sequined jacket… just before viral The Four finalist Zhavia Ward joined us for an interview.

The opportunity to have the totally unlikely pair join forces for a supergroup was too good to pass up: meet Sparkle Nation.

The dynamic duo is an internet sensation waiting to happen. With tracks like "Welcome to the Party," Zhavia’s feature alongside Diplo, French Montana, and Lil Pump on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, and George Clinton’s ground-breakingly psychedelic sound, we expect nothing less than pure fire from these two.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

