Frank Ocean Finally Shares His Highly-Requested Fashion and Skincare Tips

Frank Ocean has his aesthetic on lock. Everything from his social media posts to his music to his style contributes to the effortless level of cool that is Frank Ocean.

Despite not releasing new music since 2016’s Blonde, the “Ivy” singer has continued to inspire. In a new interview with GQ, he revealed another level of expertise that has nothing to do with his musical genius: skincare.

“I feel like men just go to sleep. They may wash their face or they don't even bother—they go to sleep with the day face on,” he explains before diving into a full-on pharmaceutical level analysis of his routine. He suggests a gentle wash, the Pharell-approved exfoliation, and the especially-important night cream with retinol (an anti-aging ingredient).

With tips coming from the ageless Frank Ocean himself, we’re taking notes. Along with his skincare tips, he also dished on fashion and his fits.

He describes an amazing New Year’s Eve look he planned with “the Balenciaga python-leather pants and a pink skintight tank,” an acid-green to brunet fade, and cowboy boots with chrome heels and toes. Sadly, the outfit never came together.

One of the most interesting additions to his enviable fashion sense is an infomercial jacket with “really deep pockets.” “Men need to get hip to the SCOTTeVEST. You can put anything in it,” he urges when asked what tips he would give to the GQ readers.

Read the full interview here.