Fans Show Support for Ariana Grande After Emotional Tweets

Ariana Grande is one of our favorite pop artists, delivering Sweetener as one of the most unique and well-put-together albums of the year. Despite her incredible work and radiating kindness, Ariana has found herself in the middle of a very tough couple of months.

From the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller spurring negative comments about her to naysayers throwing themselves in the middle of her new relationship with Pete Davidson, she can’t seem to get a break.

In a series of vulnerable tweets, Ariana revealed her emotional state.

j fucking k https://t.co/LeY2UGtrSP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

i’m so tired pls — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

The tweets brought on an outpouring of beautiful tweets from Arianators chanting their support for the singer. From thanking her for everything she’s done to sending general good vibes, these kind tweets represent exactly how we feel about Ari.

You’re such a strong powerful fierce woman. You empower us. Not only your music but also you as a person. The way you stand up for some things (feminism, sexuality etc) are incredible and admiring. — Keiko Mayeda (@KeikoMayeda) September 28, 2018

Hunny I’m so sorry about life right now I have a guest room in my house where u can take refuge and my mom will make u soup it’ll be great — colleen:•) (@cbachkosky) September 28, 2018

Take a break. Take a long ass fucking break it's okay. We all understand. Take as long as you need you can even take 50 years idc idc you need time to rest and time to heal time to do whatever the fuck you want I love you and hope everything is okay:( — madi|we're gonna be alright-- (@forevabqy) September 27, 2018

I know that everything can be horrible, it seems that it will never end but please know that there are thousands who love you and that this love is greater than all the hate, it will all end I promise you, stay well for you and for us--------#WeLoveYouAriana — We lysm Ari♡ // Łuh (@Sweetiearis) September 27, 2018

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.