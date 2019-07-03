Elton John Praises Khalid, Young Thug, and Billie Eilish: ‘She Has Something Special’

Billie Eilish has quickly become one of the biggest young stars in the world. With just one album on her resume, the 17-year-old singer is bending genres and delivering amazing vocals that are capturing the hearts of fans of all shapes and sizes.

After receiving one of the highest honors and earning the respect of Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Billie is now catching the legendary Elton John's eye. In a new interview with Complex’s Pigeons and Planes, Elton shared how impressed he is with the “Bad Guy” signer.

“Billie Eilish, she is one for the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard,” he praised of the songstress. “Her album was amazing. She's come a long way very quickly. She's an incredible word of mouth artist.”

Elton continued about how much he loves playing her songs on his Beats 1 show, explaining that they’re fun to listen to since they’re all “so different.” “There's is no box to put you in. There are no rules. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often.”

Along with commending one of the fastest emerging new stars, he also gave a nod to new R&B king Khalid. “I also love Khalid, he's a great writer, a great singer and he's going to be a great artist who has a long and interesting career.”

Elton continued to prove his diverse listening habits by complimenting Hip Hop star Young Thug. The two previously collaborated on Yung Thug’s “High,” a laid-back track that samples Elton’s “Rocket Man.” “I left feeling full of energy as I do when I meet great new artists. He’s a really talented guy. I'd love to hear him sing more, and I said this to him when we met. He's got a great voice,” he lauded after joking about struggling with what to call him. “Thug? Mr Thug? Sir Thug?”