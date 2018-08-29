Drake Shouts Out 11-Year-Old Fan After Her Heart Transplant

While waiting for a heart transplant, 11-year-old Sophia Sanchez was surprised with the best birthday present ever: Drake.

The young fan was treated to a visit from the superstar after sharing a video of her take on the “In My Feelings” Challenge and expressing her desire to meet him. Hanging out with Drake was the first of her two birthday wishes – the second was to get a new heart.

Her wish came true much sooner than expected and messages on her GoFundMe page note that surgery went well, leaving her with a strong new heart. Drake heard about the good news and congratulated Sofia with love and well-wishes.

“Sofia, if they get this clip out to you, I love you and I’m happy for you!” We're not crying... just allergies.