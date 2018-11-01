Diplo Recreates Dua Lipa’s “Electricity” Video in Tights
He makes a very convincing Dua Lipa
November 1, 2018
Although the spooky szn is officially over, fantastic celebrity Halloween costumes are still rolling in.
One of our favorites comes from Diplo who showed off his legs in a recreation of the video for “Electricity.” The electric collab with Dua Lipa is accompanied by a video where the British singer is shown casually strolling through her apartment in underwear and a crop top.
Diplo took inspiration from the video and flawlessly recreated her outfit, short blonde hair, and super graceful dancing. Yaaaas!
Her name is electricity -- pic.twitter.com/uUhUEVV00c— Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) November 1, 2018
Watch the original video below so you can see just how spot-on his recreation was: