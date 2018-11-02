Diddy Struts as Pennywise to Prove He’s Not Afraid of Clowns

Diddy wasn’t too happy after Ellen Degeneres embarrassed him on live TV. In a pre-Halloween episode, the well-respected rapper claimed he wasn’t scared of clowns… before immediately being scared by a clown.

Related: Diddy Insists He Isn't Afraid Of Clowns, Immediately Shows That He Is

In an attempt to prove he’s truly NOT afraid of clowns, Diddy became one for Halloween. A video of him flaunting the spot-on costume shows him walking down a hallway that’s probably bigger than all of our houses combined.

Diddy isn’t afraid of clowns. Seriously y’all.