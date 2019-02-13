Chance The Rapper Clears Out Store for Fiancée's Shopping Spree, Dances to “Baby Shark”

Chance The Rapper is getting ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the perfect way. Fiancée Kirsten Corley is being treated like the queen she is with a private shopping spree, and an embarrassing dance video courtesy of the annoyingly infectious “Baby Shark.”

In the middle of teasing that an album is coming soon, Chance is enjoying life with his soon-to-be wife. As reported by Page Six, the Chicago rapper shut down a Barney’s in their hometown to give Kirsten her own shopping spree. "Corley left with four extra-large shopping bags and four garment bags filled with clothing," shares Page Six.

The empty luxury department store is the perfect place to spend all your money… and also explains the video Chance posted on Twitter. “Stop saying I'm at Forever 21, you uncultured swine,” he jokes in a follow-up Tweet to a video of him dancing in the store.

With a 3-year-old daughter at home, Chance probably has “Baby Shark” stuck in his head at any given time. To make the most out of having Barneys to themselves, Chance recorded a video dancing to the song that likely took far too much time and effort to make. We fully support it.