Camila Cabello Asks Fans to Stop Sending ‘Hateful’ Messages After Her Breakup

Camila Cabello is fresh off the release of another incredible collab with Shawn Mendes. The close friends teamed up for “Señorita,” a sweet song that’s hopefully helping Camila through the pain of her recent breakup.

The sultry song once again ignited rumors that Camila and Shawn are more than friends. The unconfirmed claim is not only annoying, but some suspect it could have fueled her breakup with boyfriend Matthew Hussey. Many fans took to social media to address all parties after news of the split surfaced, and Camila is far less than happy about some of the responses.

“To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t at all reflect the values I talk about.”

After addressing the hateful messages she’s come across, Camila asked fans to instead spread positivity. As someone who’s known for her genuinely kindness and positive attitude, Camila expects her fans to have the same good energy.

“Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful,” she continued. “I know you love me, but anyone that’s doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you’ve sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone.”

Don't live the life that everyone else decides for you. Other people may have ideas of who you should date whether you should be in a relationship, and what you should be focused on. — Matthew Hussey (@matthewhussey) June 25, 2019

“Havana” songstress Camila Cabello and dating coach Matthey Hussey just split after a year of dating. Hussey took to Twitter to seemingly address the split, explaining that outside pressure to date shouldn’t influence a relationship.