BTS Named 'Time Magazine' "Next Generation Leaders"

It’s hard to deny K-pop superstars BTS’ widespread influence and incredible success. Their impact is worldwide, inspiring their dedicated fans to do everything from learn to speak Korean to contribute to great causes.

The group is being recognized as one of Time Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders.” In a video released by Time, BTS describes themselves as a “team” and harps on how proud they are of their Korean roots.

“It's even just an honor to be called an ambassador of Korean K-pop,” explains RM.

From speaking in front of the United Nations to influencing thousands of young fans through their music and presences, the distinction is well-deserved.