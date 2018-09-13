BTS Delivers Stunning Performance of “Idol” on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Global superstars BTS continue to prove just how strong their international presence is.

The wildly popular K-pop stars recently delivered a flawless performance of their latest hit single on America’s Got Talent. Decked out in matching suits with a vibrant screen display behind them, the group busted out some of the sharpest dance moves we’ve ever seen.

We’re not sure how, but these guys continue to get better and better.

Watch their performance and perfectly choreographed dance moves below: