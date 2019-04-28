Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2019

Plenty of food shows and TLC hits

April 28, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
General view during Hulu's "Shrill" New York Premiere at Film Society of Lincoln Center - Walter Reade Theater on March 13, 2019 in New York City

Getty Images

Hulu is keeping up their roll-out schedule of adding a packed list of titles to the streaming service every month. With a wide variety of shows that spans from season 14 of reality TV favorite America’s Got Talent to the season 6 premiere of Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, there’s plenty of great content coming next month to keep you hooked. 

Another exciting addition is a revamped series version of hit film Baywatch. Get the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in May 2019 below. 

Related: Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in May- ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ Are Safe for Now

May 1 

Anger Management 

Bait Shop 

Billboard Dad 

The Big Kahuna 

The Birdcage 

Black Rain 

Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan

Breakdown 

Bully 

The Burrowers 

Catacombs 

Cecil B. Demented 

Center Stage 

Chocolat 

Chuck & Buck 

Clerks 

Dazed and Confused

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo 

El Pantra 

The English Patient 

Fair Game 

Fatal Attraction 

Flashdance 

The Green Mile 

Ground Control 

Happy Endings 

Happy-Go-Lucky 

Hardware 

Harsh Times

Hoodlum

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Imagine Me and You

Julie & Julia 

Kazaam 

The Krays

Kygo: Stole the Show 

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Larger than Life 

The Landing 

The Last Animals 

Le Divorce 

The Lucky Ones 

Made 

Major League 

Man of the House 

Mermaids 

My Five Wives 

New Guy

Nick of Time 

The Night We Never Met 

Passport to Paris 

Possums

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper 

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Rollerball 

Rollerball 2

Shaolin Soccer

Show of Force 

The Sicilian

Slow Burn 

Spirit 

Star Kid 

Steak this Movie 

Switching Goals 

The Time Machine 

The Toybox 

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her 

Thirteen 

Twelve Monkeys 

Twice Upon a Yesterday 

Under Siege

Wargames 

Welcome to Mercy 

Zombieland

May 2 

Dies Irae, Season 1

May 3 

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8 

Don’t Believe the Hype, Season 1

Everything’s For Sale, Season 1 

Jobs Unlisted, Season 1 

Price the Hype, Season 1 

The Yellow Handkerchief

May 4 

Drunk History, Season 6A 

Painkillers 

The Clovehitch Killer

May 6 

Crash 

Unicorn 

May 7 

My Hero Academia, Season 3A 

May 8 

Hillbilly

May 9 

Action Point

May 10 

Dinosaur 13 

May 11 

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Season 6 premiere 

Above Majestic

Driver X 

Funny Cow 

One Million American Dreams 

Swimming With Men 

May 12 

Claws, Season 2

May 13 

Angels of Death, Season 1 

May 14 

The Bachelorette, Season 15 premiere

The Romantics 

May 15 

Big Bad BBQ Brawl, Season 2 

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, Season 4 

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, Seasons 1-3

Cash Cab, Season 13 

Counting On, Seasons 2-3 

Diesel Brothers, Seasons 3-4 

Eat, Sleep, BBQ, Season 1

Four Weddings, Seasons 7-8 

I Found the Gown, Seasons 2-3 

La Promesa, Season 1

Love It or List It, Season 12 

The Little Couple, Seasons 11-12

A Breath Away

Astral 

Beautiful Girls 

Egg 

Getting Grace 

Iris 

Little Voice 

May 16 

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 1 

Knocked Up 

May 17 

Catch-22, Series premiere

Punisher: War Zone 

The Punisher 

May 18 

Thanks for Sharing 

The Riot and the Dance: Earth

May 20 

Federal Hill 

May 21 

Preacher, Season 3 

Bernie the Dolphin 

Jesus’ Son 

May 22 

Tracers 

May 23 

Baywatch, Complete Series 

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 2 

Backtrace 

Lulu on the Bridge 

May 26 

Morning Glory

May 27 

Broad City, Season 5 

The Frozen Ground

May 28 

Against the Clock 

May 29 

America’s Got Talent, Season 14 Premiere

Songland, Series premiere 

The Terror, Season 1 

May 30 

American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 premiere 

Angie Tribeca, Season 4 

Tags: 
Hulu