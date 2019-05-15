On Tour: 5 unforgettable Moments From Zara Larsson's First US Headliner

Zara Larsson just wrapped up her first-ever US headlining tour. With electric energy and a commanding stage presence, the 21-year-old Swedish pop star is putting on shows that match the biggest stars in the world.

After the smash success of bops like “Ruin My Life” and “Never Forget You,” Zara has seen international success and built up a loyal following. Her fans are just as fierce as she is, bringing enough passion to account for the whole city during her live shows. As the United States dates of her “Don’t Worry Bout Me” Tour have come to an end, we’re here to say you should absolutely be worried about Zara because she’s well on her way to taking over.

If you missed her this time around, here’s a recap of some of the most memorable moments and our attempt at convincing you to catch her live next time she’s in town.

1. Set opener “Symphony”

Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson teamed up for the silvery “Symphony.” An infectious beat, a twinkling melody and Zara’s soaring vocals kick off a night full of incredible talent. She starts the song at the top of the stairs, slowly walking down before joining her dancers in a full-on party that gives a perfect preview of what to expect from the rest of her set.

Tiana Timmerberg, RADIO.COM

2. Her otherworldly stage setup

Zara’s set is the perfect balance of simple and stunning. With a chrome staircase as her centerpiece and a crew of amazing musicians and dancers behind her, Zara’s pop magic is brought to life. Incredible lighting design frames the Swedish singer as she effortlessly glides across the stage, serving both looks and vocals.

3. Her flawless choreography

Zara somehow manages to dish out sharp dance moves while keeping her vocals perfectly in key. With two incredible dancers behind her, she commands the entire stage and delivers moves fit for a dance competition. Seriously, Derek Hough, are you seeing this?

Tiana Timmerberg, RADIO.COM

4. A live band with drums, keyboard, backup singers, and guitar

Not only is Zara herself amazing, but her pop show is seriously elevated with help from live musicians. While lots of solo artists rely on the joy of modern technology to fill in the missing pieces, Zara is taking advantage of the talent around her. Real instruments add depth, energy, and a captivating element that not even the best recordings can match.

Tiana Timmerberg, RADIO.COM

5. Her powerful vocals

Even with all of the night’s frills, Zara’s vocals take center stage as she shows off her range and control. Her voice never falters and holds strong through bits of intense dancing. With high energy and control, Zara glides through her 17-song setlist while sprinkling in pure show-off moments of beautifully-performed notes.

Stars like Zara Larsson are taking pop to the next level. With inventive performances that are redefining what a solo artist’s show looks like, Zara is taking over with just one US headlining tour under her belt. Stay tuned for a lot more from the Swedish pop star and check out the last time we caught up with Zara below!