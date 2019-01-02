1THING: Zara Larsson, Death Cab For Cutie, Martina McBride Make Environmental New Year’s Resolutions

The New Year is here and it’s officially time to start putting into action resolutions that stick with our yearly declaration of “new year, new me.” On top of bettering yourself in 2019, there are lots of ways to improve the world around you with the motivation that comes from the calendar resetting itself.

Just one way to commit to helping the bigger picture is making environmentally-friendly New Year’s Resolutions. Zara Larsson, Death Cab For Cutie, Martina McBride, Monsta X, and Mike Zombie are kicking off the year by pledging to minimize their carbon footprint.

From everyday tasks like using less water to taking the time to consider where you’re buying things from and making sure they’re ethically sourced, these artists are putting helping the planet at the forefront of their 2019. Join them in choosing 1THING to do to help the environment and click here for some easy, environmentally-friendly resolutions.