11-Year-Old ‘This Is Us’ Star Sells Girl Scout Cookies at SAG Awards

Even though the show is well-known for inducing a continuous stream of tears, this is actually a very happy This Is Us story.

At the 2019 SAG awards, favorites like Black Panther continued to win big while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born was snubbed again. Regardless of what happened at the awards show, there’s one clear winner I think we can all agree on.

This Is Us star Mackenzie Hancsicsak won both for her Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and for her entrepreneurial spirit. To help take care of stars as they sit through another awards show without nearly enough snacks, Mackenzie sold Girl Scout cookies.

Seizing the opportunity is an understatement for this genius move. “If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscout cookies, I’m at table 34,” she Tweeted from her seat.

Save us a box of Thin Mints!