Things To Do in NY for St. Patrick's Day

By Mario McKellop

As one of the country’s great ports, New York City has served as the American melting pot. As a result, the city is known across the world for the quality of its cultural events, most prominent of which is St. Patrick’s Day. Though the March 17 holiday honors the patron saint of Ireland and the Irish people’s contributions to America, revelers of all nationalities can find fun things to do in NYC on and around St. Patrick’s Day beyond just attending the big parade.

The 2019 New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

On Saturday, March 16, one of New York's largest and oldest parades, the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will kick off at 11 a.m. at 5th Avenue and 44th Street, near St. Patrick's Cathedral. The no-float event will feature marching bands, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and more, and it will travel up 5th Avenue to 79th Street in a fun-filled day of celebration. Spectators are urged to show up early in the morning if they want to secure a good viewing spot along the parade route.

“Spirit of the Irish” Candlelight Ghost Tour

Are you brave enough to visit Merchant’s House Museum on 29 East Fourth Street in New York and take the “Spirit of the Irish” Candlelight Ghost Tour? Participants will be immersed in the chilling true tales of inexplicable occurrences from the people who actually experienced them. Walk the same halls as eight family members who died at the Merchant's House and be treated to a rare tour that explores the 4th-floor Servants’ Quarters, the epicenter of the inexplicable.

Drink and Be Merry at the Pub Crawl

While other cities host St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls that span an entire evening, the Luck of the Irish Saint Paddy’s Weekend Pub Crawl lasts three whole days. Beginning on Friday, March 15 and running through St. Patrick’s Day, Luck of the Irish crawl includes drink specials for more than 50 of NYC’S highest rated bars and pubs. Currently, responsible drinkers can still purchase very reasonably priced single and three-day passes for this esteemed and debauched tradition.

Celebrate Responsibly at the Sober St. Patrick’s Day Party

While the consumption of adult beverages is a big part of St. Patrick’s Day, you certainly don’t need to imbibe to have fun on the big day. In fact, one of the city’s most enjoyable holiday events is the Sober St. Patrick’s Day Party. Taking place at the St. Patrick’s Youth Center on Mulberry Street, this party involves no alcohol but does feature plenty of traditional Irish music, singing and dancing as well as a light supper and a selection of refreshments. The party will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and general mission is $25.

Have Fun Learning About Irish Culture

St. Patrick’s Day can also be an excellent occasion for some family bonding. For instance, the Irish Arts Center will be hosting a free open house on March 15 that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in Irish culture. Beginning at noon, the Center will have Irish music and dancing, a presentation on how soda bread is made and the American premiere of “Cúl an Tí,” an internationally produced cartoon series that celebrates the magic of Irish. song Attendees can also get their faces painted, learn some Gaelic vocabulary, participate in arts and crafts and play traditional Irish instruments.

Take a Walk through Irish-American History

Conversely, those interested in learning more about Irish-American history should reserve a spot in the Big Onion’s St. Patrick’s Weekend Irish New York walking tour. On March 16 at noon, participants will meet in front of St. Paul’s Chapel in the financial district before setting out on a highly informative two-hour tour. Possible stops include historic locations such as the Five Points and the first Catholic Church established in the city. Attendees will not only gain a greater understanding of the Irish-American experience, but also an education in the development of America’s greatest city.

Give Back by Supporting Local St. Patrick’s Day Parades

