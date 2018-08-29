Taylor Swift Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin At Detroit Show

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Swift honored Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul's hometown.

Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit's Ford Field on Tuesday that Franklin did so much for music, women's rights and civil rights. Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place.

Taylor Swift held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during her Detroit show at Ford Field. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/uX49e9zhDD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 29, 2018

The pop star asked for a moment of silence so "every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her." After asking for the lights to go out, Swift said, "We love you Aretha."

The public is paying respects to Franklin during a two-day viewing at a Detroit museum.

Franklin, who died on Aug. 16, will be laid to rest on Friday.