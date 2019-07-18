Study Finds Swearing Really Does Help You Feel Better

By Jason Goldstein

When you stub your toe an F-bomb typically follows. A new study found that cursing really does help ease your pain. Researchers from England compared real and made-up expletives to see if there was a link between pain tolerance and uttering one or the other. They found saying a made-up expletive did not alleviate pain in the same way that swearing for real did.

Study leader and language expert Dr. Richard Stephens explains, "It seems swearing has a strong emotional connection, and this is likely due to the circumstances in which we first hear swear words. Repeating the F-word was the best option for increasing tolerance to pain."