Sing Along: 'Carpool Karaoke: The Mic' Has Arrived!

By Maruful Hossain

Ask yourself one thing: Have you always wanted to sit in the passengers' seat of The Late Late Show host James Corden's car? I'm pretty sure everyone at some point has wanted to sit with James while driving along and singing songs like his celebrity friends. There's a reason it's become such a global phenomenon -- the energy Corden presents is contagious and just makes you want to be a part of all this.

Take a look at this Carpool Karaoke session between James Corden and Cardi B:

Amazing! You see how well Cardi and James vibe off of each other. Aside from all the singing, there are always a lot of funny moments in the videos.

Anyways, "Carpool Karaoke" has become such a huge thing, that they decided to bring it to you IRL. Thanks to Corden, you can now take your awesome (or awful, we don't judge!) singing to the next level with "Carpool Karaoke: The Mic".

Car rides can finally be fun again as you tune the mic to your car's stereo and sing with your family and friends. The first official "Carpool Karaoke" branded sing-along microphone was made specifically for car rides as it has the following features:

Connects to any car’s radio system through FM tuner or Aux High-quality dynamic microphone to hear your voice amplified out through any car’s speaker system Bluetooth® connectivity to sing along to your favorite songs from a mobile device Rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 6 hours of singing fun Echo and microphone volume controls to sound your best

The retail price for the mic is $59.99. For more information, check it out here.

The retailers that will have the Carpool Karaoke are Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Now, its time for you to host your own Carpool Karaoke sessions and bring the same energy that James Corden brought. If you're going for a long drive, or you're stressed out, "Carpool Karaoke: The Mic" is here... just remember to keep your eyes on the road!