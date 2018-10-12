Your Doctor Knows Breast: My First Mammogram Experience

It’s October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so I wanted to share my first mammogram experience. I’ve heard a lot of women say that they’re afraid to get one. Fear is not good. Fear leads to not getting checked at all. So for my first mammogram, it was important to me to do it live on the air.

I wanted to raise awareness, but mostly I wanted to give someone a chance to know what to expect so they weren’t scared. As the large glass plates clamped down on me for the first time I actually felt some fear too, but I promised to give a play-by-play and there was no backing out.

(Shannon Holly)

The first thing I noticed was that the machine was loud but its bark was worse than its bite. I took a breath, the machine did it’s thing and just like that it was over. I can help you gauge it like this...have you ever stubbed your toe on a nightstand in the middle of the night or had a bikini wax? The discomfort was not even close to that...not even close. The next time I go I won’t think twice about it. I waited with listeners as they got their mammograms done and I promise not one person screamed “Kelly Clarkson!”

Video of Kelly Clarkson

After we were all done, we all took a sigh of relief and agreed it was nothing to be afraid of. We felt empowered and proud that we did the right thing for our health. We were in such good spirits we agreed to celebrate with a pancake breakfast, pun very much intended.