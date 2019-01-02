Pants On the Subway Are Overrated 

January 2, 2019
Shannon Holly
No Pants Subway Ride NYC

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: People in underwear pose for a picture after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride braving freezing temperatures on January 7, 2018 in New York City. The annual event, in which participants board a subway car in January while not wearing any pants, began as a joke by the public prank group Improv Everywhere in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

DJ Blog
Entertainment

I love NYC. You never know what you're going to get. I get serenaded walking through Penn Station almost every morning from artists that will surely end up on America's Got Talent.

Break dancing breaks out all the time... 

And on January 13th, people won't be wearing pants on the Subway.

The best part is, New Yorkers actually aren't too phased by this which personally makes me love it even more. Well done, Improv Everywhere!  

Other cities are catching on, but of course it all started in NYC and I wouldn't have it any other way. 

nyc
Improv Everywhere