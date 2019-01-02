Pants On the Subway Are Overrated
January 2, 2019
I love NYC. You never know what you're going to get. I get serenaded walking through Penn Station almost every morning from artists that will surely end up on America's Got Talent.
Break dancing breaks out all the time...
And on January 13th, people won't be wearing pants on the Subway.
The best part is, New Yorkers actually aren't too phased by this which personally makes me love it even more. Well done, Improv Everywhere!
Other cities are catching on, but of course it all started in NYC and I wouldn't have it any other way.