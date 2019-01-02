Pants On the Subway Are Overrated 

I love NYC. You never know what you're going to get. I get serenaded walking through Penn Station almost every morning from artists that will surely end up on America's Got Talent.

Video of The Viral NYC Subway Singer FINALLY Get&#039;s The Stage He Deserves | America&#039;s Got Talent 2017

Break dancing breaks out all the time...

And on January 13th, people won't be wearing pants on the Subway.

The best part is, New Yorkers actually aren't too phased by this which personally makes me love it even more. Well done, Improv Everywhere!

Video of No Pants Subway Ride 2018 - Official Video

Other cities are catching on, but of course it all started in NYC and I wouldn't have it any other way.