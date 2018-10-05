Despite Mike Sorrentino's Guilty Verdict, It's a Pretty Good 'Situation'

Judge if you must. I live for reality TV…almost ALL of it and Jersey Shore is what got me hooked. As fate would have it, I actually live in the same town as Snooki, and don’t think I don’t hope to bump into her at the food store and get a very tan selfie with her. Maybe I love Jersey Shore so much because it echoed a lot of my high school experience. I have vivid memories of driving down the shore, Seaside Heights bound with the sunroof open and my friends blaring the music (anyone else remember crashing at the Sea Gull Motel?). Maybe its just nostalgia, but this third generation Jersey Girl is a fan.

(Shannon Holly)

Since I love the cast and the memories they help bring back, I really was worried for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, since today was his tax evasion sentencing. He wasn't alone though, the thick as thieves Jersey Shore cast all showed up to support Big Daddy Sitch and his fiancé Lauren Pesce. Right or wrong, I appreciate true loyalty and it felt good to see the cast show up for him. Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were all at the Newark courthouse today wearing all black.

Things could have been way worse…like five years behind bars worse…the final verdict was 8 months in the clink which will actually give him just enough time to stop his annoying habit of pluralizing every other word (fellow prisoners won't think it's as cute as his fiancé does) and to get back in shape. I’m calling it now, there WILL be a post-prison "get your body back book" when he springs out of the joint...and yes, I’ll be the first one to buy it.

Read the full details of the sentencing HERE.