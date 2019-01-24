Chance the Rapper Joins the Backstreet Boys For Super Sunday Doritos Ad

Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys are totally teasing us and I love it!

They’re collaborating for a hysterical Super Sunday Doritos commercial and we want more!

Chance can do no wrong in my eyes and the BSB don’t take themselves too seriously which makes me love them even more! I’m banking on the fact that these will be my favorite commercials during the big game February 3rd.

Check out their Insta tease!