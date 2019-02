So, there's a video going viral of a baby meeting her puppy for the first time and it's pure joy! Is there anything better than surprising your kids with a puppy?!?! I thought this cuteness overload would be good for your soul so here you go:

Video of Baby meeting puppy is pure joy

Here's the moment I surprised my daughters with their new puppy, an Irish Setter named Roxy.

Video of Bella and Sophia meet their new puppy Roxy

Video of Roxy loves our new family!

Adopt a doggie today -- you won't be sorry!