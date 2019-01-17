At 97, Betty White Says Positivity, Hot Dogs, & Vodka Keep Her Young

So, Betty White has been a hero of mine forever and I know you love her too. She's 97 today and she credits her long life to positivity, vodka and hot dogs. I think she pretty much covered it.

Honestly, can you think of anyone who's made us laugh longer?

I admire her not only because she's paved the way for countless women comics, but also because she made everyone her friend along the way. I've always found her comforting too. Even to this day if I see something scary or upsetting on TV, I watch an episode of the Golden Girls as a pallet cleanser and all is right with the world. Happy birthday to our Queen, Betty White! We love you!

Here are some more reasons to love her: