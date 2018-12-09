SCREENSHOTS: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Toby Keith Break Down 'The Mule'

The legendary man with no name, Clint Eastwood is back with The Mule – perfectly timed for awards season! We’ve coined this ‘The Old Man and the C’ – although the ‘C’ is supplied by the Mexican drug cartel.

Based on a true story, Earl Stone (Eastwood) is the oldest man in history who unknowingly turned to a life of crime as a cocaine courier. "Knock on wood, he’s a likeable character," says Eastwood in our exclusive clip above, while Bradley Cooper’s character, DEA Agent Colin Bates remains in hot pursuit.

The Mule reunites Eastwood and Cooper after working together on 2014’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper, and Clint started filming on his 88th birthday this year! Mr. Eastwood reminds us that he "likes stories with conflict and obstacles to overcome," in our interview – but he also summarized that the main theme in the film is "you’re never too old to learn." Bradley Cooper stars alongside additional screen greats including Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, and Dianne Wiest and tells us the film is "a reckoning – making up for mistakes… for how Earl Stone has lived his life."

Fittingly, our friend Toby Keith wrote the main song for the film after playing golf with Clint (pssst: Toby’s handicap is a 14). He elaborates on the inspiration for "Don’t Let The Old Man In" in our interview above and told us off-camera that Eastwood’s ‘Outlaw Josey Wales’ is the biggest movie star you’ll ever see in your life. We think this outlaw, The Mule, is worth a look.

