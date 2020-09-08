I’m Listening: Share Your Story. We can help.

Are you feeling the strain of these extraordinarily difficult times we are living through?

Entercom New York presents I’m Listening, a program that aims to raise public awareness of mental health issues in our community and provide resources to help those who are suffering.

We’ll be airing a two-hour special on Wednesday, September 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following stations: 1010 WINS, WCBS-FM, Country 94.7, NEW 102.7, and ALT 92.3.

And on Sunday, September 27th on WFAN AM/FM and WCBS Newsradio 880 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

During our final half hour we will answer your mental health questions. Tell us how we can help. Fill the form below to submit your question anonymously:

I’m Listening is part of our commitment to our local community. Together, our brands want to shine a spotlight on mental health issues. We want to send the message that you are not alone and help is available 24/7.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, we encourage you to seek help. Whether you are feeling the stress of COVID-19, suffering the pain of social or racial injustice, or just suffocating under the weight of mental depression help is just a call or click away.

Here are some resources:

Text WELL to 65173

Dial 1-888-NYC-WELL (692-9355)

Visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us

And we want to remind you that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.