The Rockettes Are Holding Open Auditions For The 2019 Christmas Spectacular
July 30, 2019
By Jason Goldstein
Always dreamed of dancing on stage at Radio City Music Hall? Now's your chance to make that dream come true. The Radio City Rockettes are holding open call auditions for the 2019 production of the Christmas Spectacular.
Auditions for all Rockettes and Male Dancers will be held in New York, August 12th-13th and August 20th-21st. Details HERE!
Audition for The Radio City Rockettes - Artistic Director: The Radio City Rockettes are conducting the first-ever search for an official artistic director. #audition #castingcall #dance https://t.co/NloUJ1zccZ pic.twitter.com/s40emd9DyF— DancePlug (@danceplug) July 29, 2019