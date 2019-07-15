Post Malone and Swae Lee Are Running Around The U.S. Together

Guess who's trying to run away? Post Malone is. And he is not alone. His running partners are Swae Lee and Florida singer Tyla Yaweh. Post Malone just recently announced his tour will start September 14th in Tacoma, Washington and their run ends on November 20th in Los Angeles. Aside from a show at Fresno, California on September 21st, Swae Lee will be there for the entire tour. Tyla Yaweh will also be there for the tour's entirety.

Video of Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

This is not Posty and Swae's first run together. Both collaborated on the song, "Sunflower," which was featured on Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse and hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Everyone was jamming to "Sunflower," and now that magic can continue during their Runaway tour. Hopefully, we see them create new music together too!

Post Malone himself had a big year as his song, "Wow" reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earlier this month, he released "Goodbyes" with Young Thug.

on sale Friday:)) @swaelee @tylayaweh A post shared by @ postmalone on Jul 15, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

If you want to run with Post Malone, Swae Lee, and Tyla Yaweh tickets will be sold this Friday, July 19th at 10 am.

Here are the Runaway tour dates below:

09/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

09/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/21 – Fresno, CA* @ Save Mart Center

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

10/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

11/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

*Swae Lee is not appearing at September 21st at Fresno, California.