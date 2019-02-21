New Years Resolutions: Stay Motivated With This Awesome Playlist

By Allen Foster

"Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." – Sam Levenson, humorist, writer, teacher, television host, and journalist

Doing the right thing is hard. Only about 8 people in 100 have what it takes to follow through with a New Year's resolution. The good news is, if you're still fighting the good fight after January, you've made it through the toughest part. You are already a winner with a secure place in the upper percentile. Congratulations!

If you've slipped, however, it doesn't mean you need to give up. The only thing stopping you is you. When you feel like throwing in the towel, the best, most effective way to spark your motivation and refocus your drive is through music. An inspiring lyric, an encouraging melody, or a driving beat can make the miracle happen. To keep you motivated as you charge triumphantly deeper into the new year, listen to the tracks on this awesome playlist.

Destiny's Child ft. Da Brat — "Survivor"

Video of Destiny&#039;s Child - Survivor (Official Music Video) ft. Da Brat

Sometimes, all it takes is a little reminder of who you are. Destiny's Child's "Survivor" will fortify you with the strength you need to stand proud and face whatever challenges are coming your way.

Eminem — "Lose Yourself"

Video of Eminem - Lose Yourself [HD]

Your true strength comes from within, but often you might need a strategy to tap into that raw power. Eminem's "Lose Yourself" is a proclamation of how important it is to lose yourself in the music and the moment in order to succeed.

Kanye West — "Stronger"

Video of Kanye West - Stronger

Staying true to your goals and honoring your resolutions can seem impossible at times. You might feel too weak to go on. That's when it is important to reflect on Kanye West's lyrics that state if it doesn't kill you, it's only going to make you "Stronger."

The Black Eyed Peas — "Pump It"

Video of The Black Eyed Peas - Pump It (Official Music Video)

From its searing opening, which is based on the legendary Dick Dale's "Miserlou," The Black Eyed Peas' "Pump It" is an adrenaline surging call to action that can ensure victory in every endeavor.

Pitbull ft. John Ryan — "Fireball"

Video of Pitbull - Fireball ft. John Ryan

What are you really made of? Pitbull's scorching pop track will remind you that you can never burn out because you are a "Fireball."

Miley Cyrus — "The Climb"

Video of Miley Cyrus - The Climb (Official Music Video) (HQ)

When you start to feel frustration seeping into the cracks of your faith, that's when you need to remember there will always be more mountains you'll need to move. It's not the journey that reveals who you are, it's "The Climb."

Demi Lovato — "Confident"

Video of Demi Lovato - Confident (Official Video)

Defeat is not an outcome, it's an attitude. If you approach your challenges with the right mindset, you can never be defeated. To bolster that inner power, all you need to do is listen to Demi Lovato's "Confident."

Dennis DeYoung — "Don't Wait For Heroes"

Video of Dennis DeYoung - Don&#039;t Wait For Heroes

If you're sitting around waiting to be rescued, you'll never be a hero. It's vital to grab destiny between your fists so you are in control of your own fate. No song says that better than Dennis DeYoung's "Don't Wait For Heroes."

Rachel Platten — "Fight Song"

Video of Rachel Platten - Fight Song (Official Music Video)

"Fight Song" topped the charts because Rachel tapped into something truly special. It is the perfect anthem for champions. Use the lyrics as your morning affirmation and you will never give up.

Lady Gaga — "The Edge of Glory"

Video of Lady Gaga - The Edge Of Glory

The battle is ongoing, but without results its hard to keep going on. Lady Gaga reminds us, that success is well within reach because we're standing on "The Edge of Glory."

Katy Perry — "Firework"

Video of Katy Perry - Firework (Official)

You can never have enough songs on your playlist that remind you of the miracle you are. Katy Perry urges you to show the world what you're worth and let your colors burst as you shoot across the sky, because you're a "Firework."

Gary Go — "Wonderful"

Video of Gary Go - Wonderful

When you've run out of fuel and there's nothing left to pull you through, Gary Go has some remarkable advice that will change your life. Just reaffirm out loud that you are, indeed, "Wonderful."

David Guetta and Sia — "Titanium"

Video of David Guetta - Titanium ft. Sia (Official Video)

Endurance is many a would-be champion's Achilles heel. But when you have the right inspiration, life can take its best shot and you won't fall down. Thanks to David Guetta and Sia you'll feel invincible when listening to "Titanium."

The Script featuring will.i.am — "Hall of Fame"

Success happens when you can visualize the outcome. The Script and will.i.am not only offer encouragement through lyrics that proclaim you can go the distance, be the hero, and get the gold, but they paint a vivid image so you can clearly see yourself standing in the "Hall of Fame."

American Authors — "Best Day of My Life"

Nothing is impossible. The sun can be out till midnight, you can touch the clouds, there are no limits. Listening to the American Authors, you realize you're not going to falter because this truly is the best day of your life.