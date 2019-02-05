NEW 102.7 DJ's Give Their 2019 GRAMMYs Picks: FYI, Shannon Holly is Psychic

By Alaina Brandenburger

"Music's biggest night" is less than a week away! With performances by Post Malone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello, on the horizon, the show promises to be electric and entertaining. Stick around in between performances for a chance to see the highlights of the past year in music. Some of the artists we've been bumping all year have been nominated in various categories.

Here are NEW 102.7 DJ's top picks for next Sunday's show!

Shannon Holly

Shannon Holly's GRAMMYs Predictions (not really fair because I'm psychic):

First let me say that I'm more excited about Alicia Keys is hosting the GRAMMYs than I am for anyone in the running to win. She is everything.

OK, now that that's out of the way here's who will win:

Album of the Year should go to Drake - Scorpion BUT Post Malone will grab it for Beerbongs & Bentleys. We just gave Post so much radio love that I can't see it any other way. If his heinous Crocs can sell out like that you know he's got the Midas touch.

Best New Artist will go to Dua Lipa hands down. Although, I have lots of love for Bebe Rexa and I wouldn't be mad at a New Yorker winning!

Song of the Year is a no brainier- Lady Ga Ga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow" will take it. Rightfully so...Bradley got the Oscar snub for Best Director so this will help make up for it.

Best Video is going to the Carters. APES**T is well...the S**T.

Best Pop Duo goes to Lady Ga Ga and Bradley Cooper. I feel bad for anyone else in this category.

Best Pop Vocal will be Ariana Grande's God is a Woman. Camila Cabello's Havana IS the ultimate earworm, but Ari sings her heart out more on this one.

I already have my box of wine ready... Happy watching!

Mike Adam's GRAMMYs Picks

Album of the Year should go to Janelle Monae.

I don't think the other contenders in the category are that strong, and Jangle really put out a perfect album with this one. A concept album that celebrates women, demands equality for all, and touches on other important subjects as well... while not losing the entertainment aspect of the songs.

Totally biased on this one, but Best New Artist needs to go to Bebe Rexha. Aside from her and I both being Albanian, this woman has been grinding out for a LONG TIME! Like, to the point where you're like, "Hold up, can she really be IN the 'New Artist' category?!" Bebe has a distinct voice, writes her own stuff (and stuff for other artists) and is extremely versatile when it comes to the music she puts out.

If Childish Gambino "This Is America" is an option in a category, chances are, I'm going to say that song should be the winner. CG should take home Record of the Year for this one... A) look at the competition in that category (I feel like "Shallow" is the only one that could give him a run for his money), and B) this is not only a good song, but a good song with a powerful message that everyone needs to hear.

Best Music Video

Is there anyone other than Childish Gambino and "This Is America" up for this award? Because if there is, they shouldn't be. Donald Glover knocked it out the ballpark with this video, which perfectly accompanies the song, and actually elevates it even. This was one of the most talked about videos of 2018, and rightfully so.

I would have said "Fall In Line" by Demi Lovato & Christina Aguilera should have taken home Best Pop/Duo Group Performance... IF "Shallow" by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga wasn't an option. I like the message of "Fall In Line" more, but "Shallow" is just a perfect song.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Now THIS is a tough category. Every person in this category delivered an amazing album, but if we're talking about JUST vocals... I mean, can anyone compete with Ariana Grande?

I just think her vocal range, control of her voice, and versatility makes her deserving of this award.

Christine Richie's GRAMMYs Picks

Record of the Year - Childish Gambino “This is America”

This record is a perfect example of message, sound & expression coming together. I think it was so well done. A great song that makes you think and the video! Wow.

Album of the Year - Kacey Musgraves “Golden Hour”

I went for the wild card here. I think this is going to be the category that shocks everyone. This album has just been a critics darling and deservedly so.

Song of the Year - Lady Gaga “Shallow”

Because this is a songwriting award I think Shallow will come out on top. It’s just a monster hit and one of the best songs Lady Gaga has ever written.

Best New Artist - Greta Van Fleet

A lot of people hate on these guys because they sound exactly like Led Zeppelin but I think they’re talented. They’re putting out a style of music that nobody else is creating right now.

Some other artists worth mentioning this year...

Post Malone

After having a breakout year in 2018, Post Malone has been nominated for four GRAMMYs, including Pop Solo Performance for “Better Now” and Record of the Year for “Rockstar.” Post Malone has had five Top 10 hits since October 2017, shattering streaming records and contributing to the soundtrack of summer this past year. Post Malone's meteoric rise and penchant for hits make him a favorite for this year's GRAMMY Awards.

Shawn Mendes

With hits like "In My Blood" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" permeating the airwaves in 2018, Shawn Mendes is having a year to remember. The 20-year-old Canadian broke into the music scene posting videos on Vine, and he has been a staple on the charts for the past couple of years. His music in 2018 shows a bit more maturity, as he experiments with a range of musical styles from acoustic and pared down to full pop. His self-titled third album is up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Ella Mai

British singer Ella Mai had a memorable 2018, seeing success across the pond with her single "Boo'd Up." Not only did the track explode as one of the best of the summer, but it also got her an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" along with a host of award show performances. The song's catchy hook coupled with a nod to older R&B tracks made the song popular with listeners in the U.S. Mai is nominated for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song.

P!nk

Not one to shy away from making her opinions known, P!nk's "Beautiful Trauma" album offered a personal look inside the singer's life. It also offered catchy political commentary that can be found on tracks like "What About Us?" For nearly two decades, P!nk has rocked audiences with her signature fusion of rock/pop and R&B with soulful lyrics that are honest and relatable. "Beautiful Trauma" is up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

