'Mulan' Gets a Live-Action Trailer Featuring Thrills, Action, and Honor

By Maruful Hossain

Finally, Disney's live-action trailer for Mulan is out.

This live-action version of Mulan is based on the 1998 animated version of the film. The synopsis of the original 1998 film is that Mulan, a young Chinese girl, decides to take her ailing fathers place and fight in the Imperial army after the Emperor of China declared a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army. Fearing that her father might have to serve again, Mulan disguises herself as a man and serves in the Imperial Army. By doing a move like that, Mulan is going against traditional upbringing and all the expectations of a woman in that society.

The live action Mulan trailer was first released during the Women's World Cup Final this past Sunday. This trailer looks to be more action / less musical as the action looks to focus on the character's roots. The trailer opens up with Mulan's family finding a match for her to get married. Mulan's father says that this is what is best for the family. Mulan answers, "Yes. I will bring honor to us all".

The cast features Liu Yifei as Mulan, Jet Li as the emperor, and Donnie Yen as Commander Tung. The movie is directed by Niki Caro, who just recently directed The Zookeeper's Wife.

What is notable about this trailer is that Mushu, Mulan's dragon spirit guide, wasn't shown or featured in the trailer. Mushu, who was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the 1998 animated version, was a popular character in Mulan. How Mushu is going to be replaced is yet to be seen.

The trailer ends with Mulan standing against a bunch of warriors in a battlefield saying, "It is my duty to fight", so everyone eventually sees Mulan doing what she was destined to do.

The Mulan live-action remake will be released in March 2020.