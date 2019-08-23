Normani is about to SLAY the VMAs... AGAIN!

VMAs are going down Monday in Newark at the Pru, and we got a sneak peek at the seating chart. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are of course sitting next to each other... I kinda feel bad for Missy Elliott, 'cause she's behind them and is probably gonna be stuck watching them suck face the entire night, and Taylor Swift and Cardi B are across the aisle seating next to each other, so that should make for some amazing gifs and memes.

Now, what performance am I most excited about? Normani. Duh. Of course, you remember her LAST VMAs performance, right?! It was with Fifth Harmony back in 2017... and that SPLIT?!

Let me jog your memory. Peep Bebe Rexha reacting to it below. Same Bebe, same.

Video of Bebe Rexha Reacting to Various Famous Singers!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. from the Bachelorette are legit a thing. They were spotted out on a date AGAIN Tuesday night here in the city, and who else was there?! SERENA WILLIAMS!! A few other friends were in attendance as well. This is Tyler's ticket to becoming a legit D-list celeb... I see what you're doing here Tyler.