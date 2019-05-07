Movie Scripts Are On The Horizon For Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes was in town for the Met Gala, and it was a nice change of scenery meeting him at his hotel. I thought he'd be more relaxed since we were coming to him - but I was wrong.

Before we kicked off the interview, Shawn admitted to me that he was nervous about the gala... "I have a big night ahead of me. I'm stressing a little." I told him it was gonna be a walk in the park and he had NOTHING to be worried about. Not sure if that helped him at all, but when we jumped into the interview, he did seem to loosen up a bit.

We touched on his new song "If I Can't Have You", and the rumor that he offered it to Dua Lipa before taking it for himself. So, the rumors are totally FALSE! He did write it with Dua in mind, but he never even told her about it. He did go on to say that Dua's at the top of his list when it comes to artists he'd like to work with.

Shawn and I also talked about that hilarious video of Alessia Cara trying to get him into a bar, what his upcoming birthday plans are, when his acting career may kick off, and much more. Oh, and you know I had to bring up his love/hate relationship with Billie Eilish! I got an update on how their text exchange is currently going... and trust me, it's HILARIOUS!