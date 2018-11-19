Miley Cyrus's Top 5 Most Charitable Highlights
By Mark G. McLaughlin
Miley Cyrus supports no fewer than 43 charities and 31 causes. When it comes to celebrity giving, she puts even some of the top names in Hollywood to shame. She is especially supportive of the fights against cancer and AIDS and the struggle to overcome poverty and hunger in America. Ms. Cyrus actively encourages others, notably young people, to become involved in charitable work, especially in their own neighborhoods. Having lost her own home to the wildfires raging through California, Cyrus has given and has called on others to give to help those made homeless or injured in those fires. While the following only touches on the good work she has done and continues to do, here are five of the highlights of Miley Cyrus' career in supporting charities.
Despite Losing Her Home, Donates to Help Other Victims of California Fires
Although having lost the $2.5 Malibu home she shares with beau Liam Hemsworth in the California wildfires in November, Miley says she still counts herself as “one of the lucky ones,” as “my animals and love of my life made it out safely, and that's all that matters now.” Cyrus and Hemsworth donated $500,000 to help other wildfire victims and is asking her friends and fans to donate to the Red Cross and to other disaster relief organizations that are helping survivors of the fires that have been sweeping through Southern California.
Our home before and after the devastating #WoolsleyFire.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2018
Please donate anything you can to The Malibu Foundation in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic... https://t.co/K2yFpjZDzc pic.twitter.com/6o8maqtRhd
Support for City of Hope, Libby Ross Foundation and Other Groups Fighting Cancer
Supporting the fight against cancer is one of the causes most dear to Miley’s heart, and has been so for over a decade. As early as September 2008, for example, she performed at a benefit concert in Los Angeles for the City of Hope, an organization dedicated to educating people about preventing and curing cancer. She continues to donate a portion of concert ticket sales to the City of Hope Foundation. Ms. Cyrus is a major supporter of the Libby Ross Foundation, a leading force in the fight against breast cancer. She also donated and decorated a yoga bag for sale at an auction to help support the foundation's yoga program. Miley also supports Stand Up to Cancer as well as numerous anti-AIDS and other medical research foundations, including the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Putting Her Talent to Work as a Member and Supporter of Musicians on Call
Miley is a member of Musicians on Call, a group that gives the gift of music to those in hospitals or otherwise suffering from major illnesses. She and others in that organization believe in the healing power of music, as it can raise spirits and inspire those battling serious diseases. Cyrus is also a member of the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Kids Wish Network, and of course MusiCares, Music for Relief and the Save the Music Foundation.
Remembering the Folks Back Home
Cyrus and her family grew up in the poverty-stricken towns around the Kentucky coal mines. While growing up, she remembers her parents and other family members donating clothes and school supplies to their less fortunate neighbors. Miley continues to return to her home region to donate to and offer support for local charities. What better proof of the old adage that “you can take the country girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl”? She has also supported Feeding America, Clothes Off Our Back, Habitat for Humanity, and similar groups which are dedicated to fighting poverty in America.
Encouraging Others to Get Involved Through “Get Ur Good On”
Ms. Cyrus not only gives her own time and money to numerous charitable causes, but also actively works to encourage others – especially her fans and other young people – to do the same. She does this not only by setting an example by giving to charity, but also by supporting the Get Ur Good On online network that was created to recruit and encourage young people to become involved in their local communities. Ms. Cyrus has posted numerous pictures and videos of her charity appearances and work on the network and is one of its major voices. She is also a major contributor to Youth Service America and to the YWCA, and to many other organizations which, like Ms. Cyrus, are working to get young people involved in helping others.