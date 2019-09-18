Liam Payne Just Hit Us With One Of His Best Songs To Date

Liam Payne dropped a new single titled "Stack It Up" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie... and it's a goodie... I'm sorry. But seriously, it's a great song. This is Liam's first single of the year, and the first time we're hearing new music from him since his 2018 EP... oh, and "Stack It Up" is written by Ed Sheeran.

This is the SECOND time Liam Payne and Ed Sheeran teamed up... the first time was for Liam's hit "Strip That Down". Liam said the song is about "working hard, being inspired and achieving your dreams." Liam continues on his rhythmic pop path with this one, and I'm not mad about it at all!

Video of Stack It Up

Next up -- Selena Gomez is producing a 6-part "Living Undocumented" docuseries for Netflix, and it sounds like it's gonna be amazing. It premieres on October 2nd and will follow eight families as they faced potential deportation.

Selena Gomez stated, "My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories."

Video of From Executive Producer Selena Gomez | Living Undocumented | Official Trailer

