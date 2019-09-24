Talks Are In The Works For Jonah Hill As... The Penguin?!

Jonah Hill is in negotiations to play a "secret role" in the upcoming Batman movie, which stars Rob Pattinson as Batman. There are whispers that it's a villain, and I have to assume it would be Penguin, right? Jonah would make a good Penguin, I think.

Media outlets are speculating that it could be Riddler too, and some fans are hoping for a villain that's not as well known, but equally as cool -- Clayface.

If you know anything about Batman, you know Clayface is a TOTALLY underrated villain. Maybe he'll get his big-screen debut! In related news, Jeffery Wright is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon.

Next up, a Walker Texas Ranger reboot is in the works! It'll star Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki, plus he's executive producing it. The original was a big action TV show back in the 90s starring the one and only Chuck Norris (yes, Chuck Norris is more than just a meme, smh).

Now, will Walker work in 2019 or 2020? I guess we'll find out.